Family of Jonesboro man shot outside his home, not 'emotionally' prepared to watch bodycam video

JONESBORO, Ga. — The family attorney of the Jonesboro man killed by officers in his yard said they are still unable to watch the bodycam footage released without their knowledge by Clayton County police on Monday.

Their lawyer, Mawuli Davis stated this on Tuesday:

“The family of Charles Calhoun had his funeral services on Saturday and they continue to grieve this horrific loss. They have not been emotionally and psychologically prepared to view the video that was released to the public without their knowledge. It is unfortunate that the Clayton County Police Department elected to release this information without arranging to meet with the family first. In the coming days, the family will review the video posted on YouTube and issue a public statement. They truly appreciate the prayers, love and support they have received during these trying times."

Charles Calhoun's family is still looking for transparency from the department on what happened on March 23.

Family said Calhoun was outside his house holding a gun because he thought someone was breaking into their home. Neighbors called the police stating they saw someone with a gun in the area.

When reviewing the bodycam footage one can hear a gunshot then police continue to call for Charles Henry Calhoun, 68, to drop his gun as they move closer. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on March 23 at a home in Jonesboro on Jenni Circle.

Officers then approached him and told him to roll onto his side so they could arrest him. They then start applying pressure to the wound. Calhoun died shortly after in the ambulance.

Calhoun's family held a vigil on April 8 and called for Clayton County Police Department to offer them answers.