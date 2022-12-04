This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A helicopter crashed in Calhoun Tuesday evening, according to the Calhoun Police Department. The aircraft had four people on board at the time, including two children, said the local chief of police.

The Calhoun Police Department responded to a helicopter crash near El Nopal Restaurant off of Highway 53 at approximately 4:50 p.m., according to Calhoun Chief of Police Tony Pyle.

The pilot told authorities that the helicopter was jostled by strong winds while attempting to lift off from a field near the restaurant, according to Pyle. The helicopter then struck a power line, momentarily knocking out power in the area, before crashing into a building.

While the passengers were uninjured, the pilot suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. According to the chief of police, one of the children aboard was riding in the helicopter to celebrate their birthday.

No one has been charged at this time.