Photos capture moments after car crashes into Atlanta store

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — A car crashed into an Atlanta store near Roswell Road and Wieuca Road on Tuesday.

The vehicle crashed into Swoozie's, a stationery, invitation and gift supply store, at 4285 Roswell Rd NE.

Photos from an 11Alive crew show officers on scene, broken glass from the windows and a car being towed away.

"At the end of the day, the news is that everyone is ok, which is what we were most concerned about obviously as soon as we heard the noise and the impact," Swoozie's Marketing Director Ashley O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell said the store had been busy all day but at the time of the crash there were no customers at the front or in the parking lot. She added that a woman appeared to have been driving the car and accidentally hit the gas instead of the reverse brake. She was "shaken up," O'Donnell said.

"The storefront and the merchandise will be fixed," she said.