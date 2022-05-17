Video | Car crushed by train in Duluth, driver escapes just in time

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant around railways after a car was crushed on the tracks.
The agency posted a warning on social media while sharing a cautionary tale of a crash that happened last week.
Last Friday around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to a crash involving a train by Duluth Highway near Buford Highway, DPD said.
Security footage overlooking the area shows a driver making a right onto the tracks just before an intersection. Not long after, railroad crossing lights turn on and barriers meant to block vehicle traffic come down by the crossroads. A woman is seen getting out of the driver's side of the vehicle and abandoning the car.
Moments later, a cargo train, also pulling lumber, speeds across the tracks pushing — and crushing — the car.
The driver later told police she was unfamiliar with the area and accidentally turned right onto the train tracks, DPD said.
Police did not say whether anyone was hurt.