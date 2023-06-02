Carroll County detention officer saves inmate during attempted suicide, sheriff's office says

Officer Leo Acosta received a letter of commendation after he stepped in and saved an inmate’s life.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County Jail detention officer is being recognized after he saved an inmate's life during a suicide attempt.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to announce that officer Leo Acosta received a letter of commendation after he stepped in and saved an inmate’s life.

Acosta was working on May 22 when one of the jail’s inmates in maximum security tried to hang himself. Acosta, who has worked at the jail for just a short period of time, jumped into action after he heard a commotion coming from one of the cells, according to the post.

The officer rushed to the cell and found an inmate hanging inside. Acosta lifted the man up and held him, all the while radioing for help. The sheriff’s office recognized Acosta’s actions in the post, and said he did what is expected of every officer at the jail.

“Our number one job is protecting others, whether they are incarcerated or not, it’s still a human life, and you sir answered the call of duty,” the post said when referencing Acosta’s actions.