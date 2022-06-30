'Much more than that booming powerful voice' | Braves PA announcer Casey Motter dies in his sleep at 53

The Braves announced his passing on Thursday. Motter was a Smyrna native who had been with the club since 2007.

ATLANTA — Casey Motter, the "booming powerful voice" over the PA system at Braves games since 2007, died in his sleep at the age of 53.

The Braves and another company he was associated with, Ballpark DJ, announced his passing.

In a social media post, the Braves said he got his start with the team after then-GM Frank Wren heard him announcing a youth football game and invited him to audition for the team.

The team described him as a lifelong Braves fan and Smyrna native, who said it was a "dream come true" after Atlanta won the World Series last year.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family, and we share our deepest sympathy with Braves fans everywhere," a team statement said.

In a Facebook tribute, Ballpark DJ noted he was "much more than that booming powerful voice."

They described him as a "loving family man" who "laughed often and worked hard."

"He was the best friend you could possibly ask for," the company wrote on Facebook. "We will miss him dearly."

He was, they added, "simply one of the greatest voices to ever grace a microphone."

He is survived by his wife Debbie Motter as well as the rest of his family.

It's with a heavy heart and a tear in my eye that I share some very sad news. Casey Motter passed away in his sleep... Posted by Ballpark DJ on Thursday, June 30, 2022

Several others close to the team, including Braves organist Matthew Kaminski, BravesVision host Mark Owens and even the team's mascot, Blooper, posted heartfelt tributes.

"The last time I saw Casey, I was visiting the booth like I do 1-2 times a homestand, just to let him know I appreciated him and he was the GOAT. When you work with someone as excellent as Casey every day, you should let them know. I’ll miss you buddy," the Blooper account wrote on Twitter.

I'll miss you buddy.

I'm so incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Casey Motter. Casey was one of the first to welcome me into BravesVision and we've worked together for 14 seasons. His voice will truly be missed at Truist Park and I will really miss working with him at every game