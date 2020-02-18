LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A husband and wife duo are bringing a unique concept to the heart of Lawrenceville.

The Catfe housing a group of felines sits near the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Bethesda School Road. Brittany and Roger Marmol opened the shop at the end of January hoping to bring something unique to the area.

"We had to jump through quite a few hoops and ordinances to get the go-ahead, but we hope its a place that fosters a sense of community," explains Brittany.

Catfe Co.

Brittany says the idea for the cat cafe came after her and her husband visited Europe.

"So we were backpacking across Europe, and we were looking for a certain shopping area in Rome. We came across a cat café and I’m a big cat lover. So we saw the kitties in the window and went inside. They had different food and drink options and we thought it was pretty awesome and something we should bring back with us," adds Brittany.

Catfe customers enter the two-story home through the back of the home where they are greeted by Brittany or Roger. Patrons can order beer, wine, or coffee; as well as, homemade desserts and charcuterie boards.

Catfe

Visitors are then required to sign a waiver, before being escorted through a cat-free space to learn the cat interaction rules. From there, they are ushered through two sliding doors by an attendant into the cat parlor.

Catfe

Sugar, Cinnamon, Biscuit and Basticat are the stars of the shop, lounging on ottomans and cat towers throughout the first floor. The front of the cafe features a screened-in 'catio' or patio for both humans and felines. On the second floor of the shop is a private room that can be rented out for events.

Catfe feline residents Basticat Sugar Biscuit and Sugar

The Marmols celebrated the grand opening of their business on Jan. 24. The couple says they have plans to host game nights and ladies only nights in the future.

The Catfe is open Monday through Saturday from 7 am to 7 pm.

