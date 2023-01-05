'To have lost my house would be one thing' | Family struggles after 1 killed, 3 hospitalized in house fire

In total, seven people were living in the home.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — One person is dead and three people are in the hospital after a late-night fire in DeKalb County.

It happened at a home in Chamblee on London Road. Fire crews said they initially received word of the home "fully engulfed in flames" around 10:06 p.m. Sunday.

The family said their son 28-year-old Joel Price died in the fire.

Joel's mom, Linda Price, said she had just gotten back in town from visiting her elderly mother, who is receiving end-of-life care. Linda said she was waiting to get picked up from the MARTA station when the fire began at their home.

Linda said her husband, Rod Price, was at home last night with their six adult children, all with different disabilities – when the fire broke out. She said he was planning on leaving to go pick her up at the MARTA station but his van wouldn't start. That's when he looked back at the house and noticed a room on fire.

He ran back inside and along with his daughter Renee, made trips in and out of the house to try to rescue everyone. Everyone but Joel made it out. The family said he is bedbound and was in a lower-level room near his oxygen tanks and he did not survive.

"To have lost my house would be one thing but to have lost my house and my son and have my husband so burned at the hospital," Linda said. "It's a lot, it's a lot."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Linda said she thinks it started when a computer overheated, and the flames spread to the attic and across the house, Linda said.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for the family so they can replace their medical equipment and rebuild a handicapped-accessible home. Click here to learn more.

