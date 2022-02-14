Massive wildfire spreads through Chattahoochee National Forest, 50% contained

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire started on Saturday and is now 50% contained at approximately 184 acres.

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are continuing efforts to put out a wildfire in the Chattahoochee National Forest off Hwy 356 northeast of Unicoi State in White County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire started on Saturday and is now 50% contained at approximately 184 acres.

The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests and Georgia Forestry Commission have a command team in place and firefighters to work to contain the fire.

Crews have been working throughout the night and have made "good progress," according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The U.S. Forest Service added that there have been high winds throughout the day but expect the wind to calm down Tuesday.

Smith Creek Trail has been closed for the safety of hikers. There are no road closures or evacuation warnings in place, the U.S. Forest Service said.