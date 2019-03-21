BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A real estate affiliate of Chick-fil-A has purchased 50 acres of industrial land along I-75 near Cartersville, about a 45-minute drive northwest of downtown Atlanta – but the booming chicken chain is being shy about what the land will be used for.

The company told the Atlanta Business Chronicle it won’t offer details about the project now – but could disclose more later this year.

The mystery development is potentially significant – as Atlanta’s second-largest private company and one of the world’s fastest growing restaurant chains, it still doesn’t own its distribution centers.

CFA D2 Services LLC paid about $3.7 million for the site. It bought the land from Pattillo Industrial Real Estate, which has the capability to manage or develop the project for Chick-fil-A.

When asked about Chick-fil-A’s plans in Bartow County, CEO Larry Callahan told the Atlanta Business Chronicle, “That is Chick-fil-A’s story to tell.”

While he wouldn’t speculate, Callahan said companies are putting more logistics in Bartow County – far enough north to escape the worst of Atlanta gridlock.

