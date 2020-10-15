Chick-fil-A employee saves choking child in drive-thru

Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie is also an Eagle Scout, which came in handy that day.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — It was certainly his pleasure.

Zack “Cowboy” Kokenzie isn't just an Eagle Scout, now he's a hero after saving a choking child in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

Let's be honest...who's really surprised a Chick-fil-A employee came to the rescue?

This happened in Columbus, Georgia.

According to the franchise's Facebook page, cries were heard coming from an SUV just outside the drive-thru window during the lunch hour rush, and a father was seen running to the back of it.

That's when team member Kokenzie heard the cries, rushed over and saw the dad and another customer trying to get the choking child out of their car seat.

"The cries were from the other children in the vehicle. It appeared that the seat belt had become wrapped around the child’s windpipe", the Facebook post said.

Another team member, Zachary Bullock, handed some scissors to Kokenzie, who cut the child free.

The store's owner Alex Vann said, “Zack and our team acted quickly in rescuing a child from a life-threatening situation. I am proud of Zack, Justin, Zachary B. and our team for their quick thinking and quick responses. This could have been far worse, but Zack and others were in the right place, with the right training and the right attitude to potentially save the life of one of our customers. We are glad everyone is alright.”

In case you're wondering how Zack got the nickname cowboy, he nearly broke his finger riding a horse that tried to buck him off.

Way to go Zack!

Chick-fil-A Employee and Eagle Scout “Cowboy” Rescues Choking Child in Drive Thru October 12, 2020 Columbus, GA... Posted by Chick-fil-A Manchester Expressway on Monday, October 12, 2020

