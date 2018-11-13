People in Atlanta can soon get Chick-fil-A without having to go and get it!

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the Atlanta-based fast food chain is working with DoorDash to make the delivery happen. The restaurant plans to have all of its menu options available for delivery at more than 1,100 of its restaurants.

Chick-fil-A said it has been testing delivery in some markets since 2017.

The company is known for trying and testing new experiences for its customers.

Earlier this year, it announced it would create meal kit options at its for 150 metro Atlanta locations They are designed to make it easy for customers to cook their own meals at home using fresh pre-measured ingredients, and chicken.

The company also announced last month that it would open test locations in Nashville and Louisville didn't have dining rooms. Those locations serve as hubs for catering and delivery.

