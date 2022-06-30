Georgia 1-year-old dies after being left in hot car outside Walgreens, sheriff says

Here's what we know.

MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old has died after being left in a hot car outside a Walgreens in Danielsville Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 380 General Daniel Avenue North around 1:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the mother of the child was a Walgreens employee, who went inside the store for "an underdetermined amount of time before she discovered the child in the vehicle." The sheriff's office said the 1-year-old was given emergency aid and was taken to the Piedmont Regional Hospital in Athens, where the child was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said this is an active investigation and it's working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to process evidence. It has also been in touch with the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

