Child hit by bus in Decatur, DeKalb County police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A child is in the hospital after his leg was run over by a school bus in Decatur, according to officials with the DeKalb County Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene at Brown Drive around 7 a.m. Police said the child was struck after he ran into the street. While running, the child slipped and fell while the bus was approaching.

The driver didn’t see the child and hit him, running over his leg, they said. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The bus driver remained on scene, and police are still investigating the case.

The department did not specify what district or school the bus belonged to.

