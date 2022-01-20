Teen dies after being hit by car turning into parking space, family says

Family identified her as a 16-year-old student at South Gwinnett High School

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The family of a 16-year-old is grieving after she was killed Thursday morning by a driver turning into a parking spot at an apartment complex.

It happened along the 2100 block of Kings Gate Circle at the Park West Apartments off Lenora Church Road around 6:15 a.m. in Snellville.

Family has identified her as 16-year-old Camaya Harris, who attended South Gwinnett High School. Camaya's aunt, Natalie Hill, said it was her first day of ROTC.

"She had her uniform on, she was excited," Hill said.

Camaya's grandmother, Vern Wood, said the accident happened just three doors down from them. They didn't know what had happened until police came knocking on their door this morning.

"My granddaughter was headed off to school to catch the school bus this morning and in the midst of trying to get to the bus stop, she was hit by a car," Wood said.

Hill explained that officers found Camaya's body under the car but their family still has so many unanswered questions about what happened. Meanwhile, the Snellville Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation into the accident. They have not said if any charges would be filed against the driver.

Wood said her granddaughter was everything to their family.

"She had a beautiful smile, any and everything anyone asked her to do, she would do," Wood added. "She just was a fun-loving young lady, just living her life."

Camaya was the oldest of six siblings. She had also just applied to get her learner's permit to learn how to drive. She also worked at KFC with her father.

In response to her death, South Gwinnett High School released the following statement in part to the community Thursday afternoon.

It is with deep regret that we inform you that we have learned one of our students passed away this morning. All of us at South Gwinnett High are deeply saddened by this news as the loss of such a young, promising life touches all of us. We know that students and staff may need support during this time.