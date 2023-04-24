After collision between train and vehicle stuck on tracks, Acworth permanently closes rail crossing

The city said in a Facebook post that the School Street crossing has seen 49 incidents of vehicles getting stuck on the tracks since 2018.

ACWORTH, Ga. — One of the few crossings that connects the two sides of downtown Acworth is closing for good after a train collided with a vehicle stuck on the tracks last week.

The city said in a Facebook post over the weekend that they had come to the decision to permanently close the School Street crossing following the collision between a CSX train and a trailer last Thursday.

According to the post, the trailer and a transport truck both got stuck on the crossing.

The problem, the city outlined, is that as the railroad has raised the tracks over the year, creating a fairly steep grade where School Street crosses over the tracks. The steep grade resulted in a lot of instances where vehicles become disabled in the middle of the crossing, the post said.

The city said there have been 49 incidents of vehicles getting stuck on the tracks since 2018. The city alluded to recent derailments, such as the one in Ohio by a Norfolk Southern train that resulted in a controlled burn of chemicals over the town of East Palestine, as a consideration their decision.

They said that that CSX "does carry hazardous materials through our community and a derailment of a train carrying those materials could lead to a serious public health event."

The city also said that when vehicles get stuck on the tracks, drivers get cited but the situations nonetheless require a diversion of resources from the police department and public works department for cleanup.

The crossing is one of only a few in downtown Acworth, with the main one at Lemon Street and another further down at Smith Street. The city said they had collected public feedback and that about half of responding residents were for closing the crossing and half had been against.

"After careful consideration of the feedback and arriving at the conclusion that the city has little influence over the Railroad’s operations, it has been decided to permanently close the School Street Crossing," the city said. "While there is an element of convenience that all of us will lose, ultimately safety was the deciding factor in the decision for closure. The city has exhausted all efforts with the Railroad to identify alternate crossing locations to supplement the closure with no success."