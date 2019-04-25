A Clayton County officer was involved in a serious crash on Garden Walk Boulevard that required him to be extricated.

Clayton County officers say they received a call about a wreck around 4 a.m. Thursday and when the officers arrived they saw that one of their officers were involved.

Clayton's PIO officer David Portis said the driver of a red sedan failed to yield as they were turning into the road and crashed into the Clayton County officer around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The Clayton officers discovered that the other officer was trapped inside the car and Clayton County fire officials immediately worked to get the officer out.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, Portis said. The other driver was treated for injuries as well.

The driver of the red sedan was found to be the at fault driver by Georgia State Patrol.

