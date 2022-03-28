55-year-old woman admits to starting fires at Cobb County apartments

After starting her fifth fire, authorities took her into custody on arson charges.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County woman suspected of starting a fire at an apartment complex admitted that's she sparked more than one, authorities say.

Law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant for a serial arsonist Friday after the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services had been called to a series of fires.

Authorities said the flames were ignited at the WestHaven at Vinings Apartments by Paces Walk Building 27. Cobb Fire and EMS were called to the area Thursday around 11 p.m. to a fire in one of the units. Investigators said multiple fires had been intentionally set inside the apartment.

After an investigation, authorities arrested a 55-year-old woman. She is accused of first-degree arson and burglary. Law enforcement said after speaking with the woman, she admitted to being responsible for four of the previous fires.