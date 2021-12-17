The Linked UP Church is hosting the event this afternoon.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A church in Cobb County is giving away $10,000 in free gas on Friday, first come first serve, no questions asked.

The Linked UP Church in Powder Springs announced the event for 3 p.m. The church is located at 4331 Brownsville Rd.

The church said it will be "connecting to the community of Powder Springs and gifting FREE GAS!" in a Facebook post earlier this week.

"Join us as we celebrate CHRISTmas and spread some holiday cheer this season," the post said.

The event is planned to run until 5 p.m. or, of course, until the free fuel runs out.