Man dies after leg is crushed in Cobb County bus accident, police say

It happened when he exited the bus and fell partially into a gutter, police said.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man died on Friday evening, police said Monday, after a bus accidentally ran over his leg.

According to a Cobb County Police Department release, 65-year-old Stevie Eugene Haskins rode the bus to the stop in front of Burger King at Barrett Parkway and Chastain Meadows Parkway.

As he exited and began to walk along the sidewalk, police say he fell "partially on the sidewalk and partially in the concrete gutter."

"As the bus pulled away from the stop, the right rear tire of the bus collided with his leg, causing serious injuries. The bus driver did not realize the bus had hit Mr. Haskins and continued on his rout," Cobb Police said. "A passerby called to report Mr. Haskins down on the sidewalk approximately two minutes later. By the time first responders arrived, Mr. Haskins was deceased."

Cobb Police said the incident is under investigation, but that they do not expect charges will be filed.