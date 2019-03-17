COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A local police department is ask the community to join them in mourning the loss of one of their officers.

The Cobb County Police Department shared the news of Officer Anthony Pereira's death on Friday, March 15. The department said he died from an undisclosed illness. He would have turned 29 years old this year.

"As our department grieves we ask our community to come together for his family in this time of sadness," the department said.

An obituary said Pereira is a Stone Mountain, Georgia-native and was a graduate of Shiloh High School, where he got involved with the Snellville Police Explorers.

Pereira also served two tours in Afghanistan in the United States Marine Corps, according to the obituary.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21 at the St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville.

