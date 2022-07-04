Pilot who crashed small plane onto busy Cobb County roadway 'doing well' police say

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane and walked away safely.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The pilot who had to make a crash-landing on a busy roadway in Cobb County on Thursday is "doing well," Kennesaw Police said.

The crash occurred on Cobb Parkway on Thursday, not far from Cobb County International Airport. The pilot was the only person aboard the plane and walked away safely.

While the FAA is investigating the cause of the crash officially, on Thursday Kennesaw Police said the pilot "stated he experienced engine problems, which caused the crash." They added he had "walked away from the wreck and declined going to the hospital."

The FAA said in a statement the pilot encountered the engine problems after takeoff at Cobb County International Airport. He was flying a single-engine Grumman American AA-1.

In a brief update on Friday, the department said officers had spoken to the pilot and that he was "doing well."

"Many people have asked about the pilot. We spoke with him on the phone today and he is doing well!" the department posted. "All involved agencies were quick in response, provided crucial help, displayed professionalism, and fantastic work ethic."

The post also noted that, "Yesterday was a wild one, but we got through it!"

11Alive obtained dashcam video of the crash from witness Natasha Williams, showing how the pilot clipped a power line on the way down which altered his landing and drove the nose of the plane into the ground. Fortunately, the plane endured the impact well.

On Friday, Kennesaw Police also provided a new picture of the plane being hauled off by a wrecker.