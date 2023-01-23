Cobb County water rescue team pulls submerged SUV out of cold Chattahoochee River

The driver was able to swim to safety, police said.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It was a cold start to the week for a Cobb County recovery team tasked with fishing an SUV out of the Chattahoochee River Monday.

Cobb County Police Department announced its underwater search and recovery team was called in the morning to help pull a submerged vehicle out of the river.

According to the police department, the driver somehow drove into the river around the Paces Mill Road entrance by the Vinings area. The SUV traveled about half a mile downstream where it eventually sank, authorities said. The driver was able to swim back to safety, police said, adding the driver was treated for injuries.

Divers entered the 46-degree water to help get the vehicle out. A crew of about five people entered the river to find the vehicle. One person mounted the roof of the SUV to help hook the team's pulley system to the vehicle.

Using heavy machinery, crews were about to get the SUV above water and pull it to the riverside and out of the water.