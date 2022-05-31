Last Friday, former Cobb officer Chuck Smith's daughter Kaylee graduated from North Paulding High School with honors.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Police came out to show their support at graduation last week for the daughter of a former officer in the department who died of COVID complications last year.

According to the department, former Cobb officer Chuck Smith died last September after contracting COVID while serving in the Cobb County School District Police Department, where he was assigned to Osborne High School.

"Since her father, Officer Chuck Smith, who undoubtedly would’ve been there for this occasion could not be there, several officers with the Cobb County Police Department and Cobb County School Police were there to stand in his place to watch Kaylee walk across the stage to receive her diploma," Cobb County Police wrote on Facebook.

The department also provided a special message for the new graduate: "Congratulations Kaylee, we know your father is very proud of you. We are all very proud of you, and can’t wait to see where you go from here."