Gwinnett mourns 'senseless' death of county employee hit by car on the job, months from retirement

The county announced the passing of Constantin "George" Bolof.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is mourning the death of a longtime employee who was just nine months from retirement, after he was killed on the job in a hit and run.

The county announced the passing of Constantin "George" Bolof, who'd been with the Gwinnett Department of Water Resources for more than two decades - starting with the county back in 2000.

The county said in a release that his "life was senselessly taken while doing what he's loved for two decades - serving the great people of Gwinnett County."

Gwinnett Police said Bolof, 60, was struck while directing vehicles around a construction site at Oak Grove Road and Henderson Lake Drive.

Bolof had worked as a trades associate in field operations with the Department of Water Resources, and was "known for his cheerful disposition around the DWR office."

“Our hearts are heavy,” County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said in a statement. “The Bolof family has lost a loved one, our Department of Water Resources has lost a faithful colleague and the Gwinnett County family has lost a valued team member. We are praying for resolve and comfort at this time.”

The driver has been charged with first degree homicide by vehicle, DUI and reckless driving.

When our Gwinnett County family members come to work every day to serve the community, they expect to go home at the end of the day. There are no words to express the hurt I feel for the Bolof family,” County Administrator Glenn Stephens said. “I know your prayers, as well as mine, are for peace and strength for George’s family today and every day.”