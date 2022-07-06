New Details | Teen found shot near Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers died from accident

Here's what we know.

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers Police are releasing new details after a man was found shot to death in the woods near the Georgia International Horse Park.

On Thursday, police said that the 18-year-old victim was killed in a "firearms related accident," and that no one has been charged with a crime.

The death investigation prompted Conyers Police to ask the public to avoid the area of Centennial Olympic Parkway near Steeple Chase Wednesday evening.

According to Conyers Police, the 911 call came in at 5:15 p.m. from a witness, who police now say was a friend of the victim and present at the time of the shooting.

Officers were seen investigating along a trail, about 10 to 15 feet off the road in a wooded area about a mile and a half from the horse park, which was world-renowned as the Summer Olympics equestrian venue in 1996.

“They were here visiting the horse park," Conyers Police Department Sgt. Quantavis Garcia said.

First responders at the scene were unable to save the young man who had been shot.

Conyers Police are still investigating what led up to this incident, noting that additional information will be released as soon new details are discovered.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.