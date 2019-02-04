ATLANTA — Most couples remember their wedding day forever. That will surely be the case for a couple who were able to say "I Do" thanks to the generosity of a Georgia State University officer.

The school posted on its Facebook page that Darin and Lashondra were happy to receive their marriage license Friday. But since it was so late in the day, the bride and groom couldn't find any clergy or churches to perform a ceremony.

But that didn't stop the couple from starting their happily ever after. Lashondra and Darin asked GSU Officer Adam Hawkins if he could point them in the right direction. Little did they know, he was just the person they needed.

Hawkins made sure their paperwork was in order and he contacted another GSU Police Chaplain who had marriage vows prepared and emailed to him.

Hawkins, who is also an ordained minister, performed the ceremony for Darin and Lashondra.

GSU said this is the third wedding performed by GSU Police chaplains.

