Georgia Department of Public Health says Pfizer and Moderna vaccines expected this week were held back by the manufacturers due to the weather.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health issued a statement Tuesday announcing a delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments due to winter weather across the country.

The department says they were notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines expected this week were held back by the manufacturers due to the weather.

As a result, many providers statewide, including health departments, are rescheduling appointments for vaccination. Those appointments will depend on when shipments resume and when the vaccine arrives in Georgia. Delays are expected to continue through the week.