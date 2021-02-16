ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health issued a statement Tuesday announcing a delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments due to winter weather across the country.
The department says they were notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines expected this week were held back by the manufacturers due to the weather.
As a result, many providers statewide, including health departments, are rescheduling appointments for vaccination. Those appointments will depend on when shipments resume and when the vaccine arrives in Georgia. Delays are expected to continue through the week.
DPH says provider should contact those who need to reschedule their appointments. For people who were scheduled to receive second doses of vaccine and are worried about not being vaccinated at 3 or 4 weeks, the CDC says second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose.