13 inmates face charges after Christmas Eve brawl at Coweta County Jail

The sheriff's office said its investigation remains ongoing with additional charges pending.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen inmates are facing charges after a fight broke out at the Coweta County Jail on Christmas Eve.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the fight began in one of the jail pods involving several inmates.

The brawl escalated and was quickly broken up by jail staff. Medical aid was given to anyone who needed help, officials said.

"Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has a zero-tolerance policy on any such acts and charges have been filed against all involved," a spokesperson said in a statement.

In total, 13 inmates have been charged for their part in the brawl. At this time, it is not known what started the fight.

The sheriff's office said its investigation remains ongoing with additional charges pending.