Child, man were the 2 victims shot at Cumberland Mall, police say

Here's what we know.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people - an elementary school-aged child and a man - were shot Tuesday evening at Cumberland Mall, police confirm. Officers are investigating what happened.

According to Cobb County Police, the shooting appears to be "the aftermath" of a confrontation between at least two parties in separate vehicles.

Cobb County Police spokesman Wayne Delk said it appears both of those parties have already left the mall area. Police did not offer a description of those vehicles. It's also unclear where exactly on the mall property the shooting happened.

Police tape has a portion of the parking lot blocked off, and just around 8:15 p.m. 11Alive photojournalist Tyson Paul reported that authorities hauled off what appeared to be a white SUV from the scene. It's unclear how that vehicle was involved in the shooting.

Officers are now investigating what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, which left the two victims hurt - one in the leg and the other the foot.