Georgia DA accused of accepting bribe to reduce criminal charges in shooting

A grand jury indicted two people on multiple felonies, but the district attorney reduced it to misdemeanors, resulting in only probation and $1,000 fines.

“’You just do what you got to do… we appreciate it…you know you’ll be taken care of,” Poole said he heard Hardy mention to the D.A.

“[Johnny] turned around, put his hands on his shoulders actually, he said, ‘Dick, are you going to be able to help us out?” Poole said he heard Hardy say to Donovan. “I heard Mr. Donovan tell Johnny, ’Johnny, don’t worry about it. I’m doing all I can do.”

According to Poole, he sold Donovan a vehicle in 2012. During the transaction, Poole said he witnessed his boss, president of Hardy Automotive, Johnny Hardy, ask the D.A. to reduce pending charges against two family members arrested for a shooting.

In the case file, obtained through a public records request, includes a one minute, 46 second video of Barry Lathe Poole Jr, a former salesperson who worked Hardy Automotive Dealership in Dallas, Georgia.

Earlier this year, state investigators closed the case without filing charges, but video evidence in the case point to claims of a quid pro quo between the district attorney and the owner of a Paulding County car dealership.

According to court records in a recently closed criminal case file, multiple law enforcement officials requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the claims.

The accusations are that Paulding County District Attorney Dick Donovan accepted a bribe in 2013 to reduce charges against two people connected to a shooting.

11Alive's investigative team, The Reveal , has uncovered bribery allegations connected to a sitting Georgia district attorney already under indictment for the same crime.

THE SHOOTING :

In 2012, deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brenda Hillhouse, the dealership president’s sister, and Mark Campbell, her son-in-law.

According to the incident report, Hillhouse and Campbell blocked a truck with four people inside from leaving a driveway parked in Hiram, assaulted them, and then shot at their vehicle.

Jason Benson was one of four victims inside the truck.

“We started backing up into the drive way and as we was coming across the driveway to jump this curve here, Brenda starts hollering, ‘Shoot ‘em, shoot ‘em, shoot ‘em and Mark starts shooting at the vehicle,’” Benson said.

At least one bullet struck a back tire. According to the report, Hillhouse and Campbell were there to catch Benson having an affair. At the time, Benson was married to Hillhouse’s daughter.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if they were going to shoot us or if they were just trying to scare,” Benson explained.

The evening of the arrest, Benson said he got two phone calls from the sheriff’s department asking him to reconsider filing charges. Benson declined. “I said the only reason I’m getting a call is because of who it is,” Benson said.

To Jason who they are was relevant. Paulding County has purchased more than $10 million in vehicles and parts from Hardy family dealerships since 2012. That includes vehicles purchased for the district attorney's office.

"I said if it was us or anyone else shooting at the Hardy family, no one would be getting a call,” Benson said.

According to court records obtained by The Reveal, Donovan personally met with Hillhouse and Campbell about a week after the shooting. A short time later, one of Donovan’s investigators made a surprise visit to Benson’s work asking him to sign a document declining prosecution.

“I asked them what this was, I never heard of this,” Benson exclaimed. “I said, why would no one call me and tell me what’s going on.”

In April 2012, a grand jury indicted Hillhouse and Campbell on multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon. But, instead of taking them to trial, the district attorney ignored the grand jury’s recommendations.

The final outcome - felonies reduced were to misdemeanors. Hillhouse and Campbell received 12 months of probation and paid a $1,000 fine each.

Benson believes justice was not served.