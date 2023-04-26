Deadly plane crash under investigation in field outside Athens, authorities say

Here's what we know.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a deadly plane crash in a field outside of Athens Wednesday afternoon.

The Oconee County Sheriff said the crash happened off Government Station Road in Watkinsville, Georgia. The sheriff's office said the road will be shut down until further notice, as deputies work to secure the area. They said for drivers to avoid the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane -- a single-engine Cessna 177B -- crashed in a field southwest of Athens-Ben Epps Airport around 2:30 p.m. Two people were on board the plane, according to the FAA.

The FAA said it's investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. It said it will provide more details in its preliminary accident report on Thursday.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.