New guidelines for teens getting Georgia state driver's license

ATLANTA — There are new rules in place for Georgia teens looking to get their driver's license.
Beginning July 1 17-year-olds will have to successfully complete Joshua's Law driving training in order to obtain their Class D License, according to Georgia's Department of Driver Services.
In Georgia, House Bill 466 makes Joshua’s Law driver training mandatory for 17-year-olds.
The bill also mandates that all teen drivers must log at least 40 hours of supervised driving, including at least six hours of driving at night, before they can receive a Class D license.
DDS said teenagers waiting until 17 to test for their first license, will be excused from the 30 hours of drivers education and 6 hours of on-the-road training.
For complete teen driver training information please visit the DDS website at www.dds.georgia.gov.