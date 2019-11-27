MADISON, Ga. — Folks in one east Georgia town may have felt a slight rumble as they slept early Wednesday morning - and it wasn't just in their heads.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports that an earthquake estimated at a preliminary magnitude of 2 was recorded around 12:47 a.m. about 8.6 miles east-northeast of Madison, Georgia. The preliminary depth is listed as zero, though this could change as the USGS continues its investigation into the earthquake.

Magnitude 2.1 is in the very low end of the moment-magnitude scale - which has since replaced the more commonly known Richter scale. While a magnitude 2 is ten times more powerful than a magnitude 1, it's still below the level that most people can feel - magnitude 2.5.

Coordinates suggest, though, that residents in the area of Farmington Road and Chappelear Road may have been the most likely to notice anything since the epicenter of the quake is listed just north of both roads.

If you were in the area and felt the earthquake, you can let the USGS know here.

