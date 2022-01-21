2.6 magnitude earthquake rattles north Georgia

ETON, Ga. — A small earthquake shook north Georgia overnight.
According to a United States Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The agency said the shake happened just 16 kilometers northeast of Eton in Murray County.
People in Gilmer County felt the shake too. A Facebook post from the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office urged people in the community to only call 911 unless there is a true emergency.
"Yes, we all just felt an earthquake!" the social media post reads.