EF-1 tornado caused damage in South Fulton, National Weather Service confirms

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An EF-1 tornado is what caused trees to come toppling down in South Fulton on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS confirmed that the twister had max winds of 105 to 110 miles per hour. The tornado was on the ground for 13 minutes, traveling a 5.8 mile path; it was about 400 yards wide.

Storms swept though metro Atlanta Monday morning, bringing down trees, power lines, and causing other types of damage.

When the storm passed on Monday, 11Alive spoke some residents in South Fulton near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Riverside Drive as they examined the debris in their neighborhood.

"God spared us, " one resident said. "And I am so grateful because all those trees are down and it just looks really bad, but we've just been blessed."

Another resident described hearing a noise that "sounded like a train." He said he grabbed his mother and they went into a safe place. When the storm passed, they examined the damage and noticed a tree had fallen on their carport.