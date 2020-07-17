Atlanta parents share tragic story of 4-year-old's drowning to help other families

Drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1 to 4.

ATLANTA — Even though many public pools are shutting down amid the pandemic, swimming pool sales are surging, as families turn to their own backyard for summer fun - meaning water safety continues to remain as important as ever.

Experts say it takes just one inch of water and 30 seconds for a child to drown. Drownings remain the number one cause of death for children ages one to four, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On average, there are 3,500 fatalities a year from drowning.

Unfortunately, Amy and Jeff Githens know this all too well.

"Elliott was unlike any child that I've encountered," Amy Githens described. "Unbelievably confident - just wise beyond her years for a not-quite-five-year-old."

Elliott was just a few weeks away from turning five when she went with her mother and brother, John, to a poolside barbecue in 2014.

"I remember Elliott after she finished eating saying, 'Mommy, can I go see some friends?;" Amy recalled, adding she told her, "you can go see your friends, but you may not get in the pool."

After John finished eating, he changed into his swimsuit and he and Amy both went to go find his sister. That's when they witnessed the unthinkable.

"He's the first one that saw her in the pool," Amy recounted.

"I vividly remember some of the screaming, 'call 911!' ... and then we were in the ambulance to Egleston," Amy said of that tragic day.

Young Elliott had drowned. Today, she would've been 11. But, in just a short moment, her life was taken in a tragic accident.

"Any split second-decision that takes your eyes off of your children is a bad decision, because as we know, it can happen very quickly," Amy said.

Experts warn that drownings are often silent, and unlike what you might expect. By sharing their story publicly for the first time, the Githens hope this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"I know that this was a preventable situation, and if we can prevent this from happening to even one more family, it is the perfect way to honor Elliott," Amy said.