Emanuel County deputies investigating after shots fired at Dublin-Swainsboro football game

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. — Emanuel County deputies are investigating after shots were fired at the end of the Dublin vs. Swainsboro football game Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, a fight broke out in the Swainsboro stands and someone fired shots. The shooting was announced on the loudspeaker, and the crowd began to leave the stadium.

The post says Emanuel deputies and Swainsboro police interviewed witnesses at the game and say they "received conflicting information."

No one was hurt.