The four-vehicle wreck occurred early Thursday morning.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Fairburn Police Officer died early Thursday morning in a four-vehicle wreck, Georgia State Patrol said.

According to GSP, 54-year-old Jean-Harold Louis Astree with the City of Fairburn Police Department "succumbed to his injuries on scene" in the four-vehicle wreck.

In a Facebook post, Faiburn Police said the city "mourns the loss of our beloved Sergeant Jean-Harold Astree." They described him as a "true hero who served the residents and businesses of the City of Fairburn with pride," leaving behind a wife and children.

According to the department, he was employed with the city since 2018. They said he was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.

"The City is heartbroken due to the tragic loss of Sgt. Astree," Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement. "Today our City has lost a hero for public safety and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We thank all the surrounding jurisdictions for stepping in to assist us during this difficult time."

"Our officers appreciate the support of the City of Fairburn and the community during this extraordinarily painful time," Chief of Police James McCarthy said. "We extend our deepest condolences to Sgt. Astree's family, friends, and fellow officers. We will do all that we can to support them during this painful time.”

GSP said Astree was driving an unmarked Fairburn Police Dodge Charger northbound on Capps Ferry Road, near Brookcrest Court, when he "struck a GMC dually truck" in the southbound lane. The truck lost control and began spinning, crossing the center line and striking an Audi SUV in the oncoming lane.

"After striking the GMC dually truck, the Charger traveled into the southbound lane of Capps Ferry Road and struck a second GMC truck head on," a GSP statement said.

The other occupants of the other vehicles "were transported by ground to area hospitals and are expected to make full recoveries," according to GSP.

The patrol service is now investigating the crash.

