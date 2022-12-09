Falcons' new hype song evokes social media reactions from celebrities, fans

Rappers like Jermaine Dupri and JID weighed in on the choice, while other Atlanta celebrities shared their thoughts as well.

ATLANTA — Whether people were fans of it or not, the Falcons got the internet all stirred up on Friday when they dropped a brand new hype song ahead of their 2022 season opener.

The song, performed by New Jersey-based singer and actor Rotimi, currently has 2.5 million views, over 7,000 likes, and maybe most telling -- over 10,000 replies. It's safe to say most of the people who chimed in on social media would say that this hype song didn't exactly accomplish its goal.

Perhaps the biggest oppositions to the new song are criticizing the fact that Rotimi is not from Atlanta. With prominent artists such as Jermaine Dupri, T.I., Migos, Future, JID and Ludacris, to name a few, fans were left questioning why these local artists weren't featured.

The Falcons posted the song to Twitter on Friday.

The reactions will definitely entertain.

Atlanta-based rapper JID trolled the Falcons over not being used after their loss to the Saints on Sunday, writing "the loss is no coincidence."

the loss is no coincidence 🥲 https://t.co/3xf0bY3rjL — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) September 11, 2022

Atlanta rapper Jermaine Dupri, well-known for his song with Ludacris "Welcome to Atlanta," retweeted the following:

Change the SONG NOWWWW @AtlantaFalcons

As an fan that grew here , NOT FLEW HERE . We would like to have a ATLANTA NATIVE on the opening song! MATTER FACT JUST SWITCH IT BACK TO @Ludacris AND @jermainedupri — JUICY J (@_unreachable17) September 10, 2022

Atlanta culture account Butter ATL posted the following video on their Instagram, which is sure to gain a few laughs:

Reality TV star Kirk Medas weighed in as well:

We couldn’t get Future? Lil Baby? JID? Migos? 2chainz? TI? I can keep goin 😂 https://t.co/JnPoSKVAL3 — Kirk Medas (@KirkMedas) September 9, 2022

Rapper 6lack joked about the decision to feature Rotimi:

y y’all put rotimi in the line of fire like dat 😂 — black (@6LACK) September 9, 2022