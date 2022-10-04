Father and son who drowned after their boat capsized in a north Georgia pond identified

Their bodies were recovered by a dive team with the Jefferson Fire Department, officials said.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A father and son have drowned after their boat capsized in a private pond in Jackson County Sunday afternoon, according to Georgia's Department of Natural Resources.

Georgia DNR said it happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Brockton Road in Jefferson, Georgia. Their bodies were recovered by a dive team with the Jefferson Fire Department, officials said.

They have been identified as Calvin Harris, Sr., 55, of Rex, and Calvin Harris, Jr., 32, of Stone Mountain.