Federal trial date set for 3 men charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Jury selection in the case will begin Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Brunswick.

A federal judge has scheduled a trial in early 2022 for three Georgia men charged with hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood issued a written order saying jury selection in the case will begin Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Brunswick.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed in February 2020 by Travis McMichael after he and his father Gregory McMichael confronted him, suspecting him of breaking into homes in the area, according to investigators. His family has said Arbery was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan was also charged in the killing.

In April, the three were charged with federal hate crimes and kidnapping charges.

The three men are also scheduled to stand trial in October on murder charges in Glynn County Superior Court. Jury selection in the state case is scheduled to start Oct. 18.

