Investigators believe suspect poured lighter fluid in front of door at Federal Reserve building, started fire

ATLANTA — Police said a fire outside the Federal Reserve building in Midtown Atlanta was an act of arson. Atlanta Fire said they responded to the call Tuesday morning at 1000 Peachtree St.

APD said their units met with federal officers who work at the building and they already had a person detained.

11Alive sent a crew to the scene who also spotted a person detained and a gas can at the scene.

"The federal officers had already extinguished the small fire caused by the suspect," APD said. " APD units requested investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s homeland security unit out to the scene as the incident occurred on federal property."

Preliminary investigation indicated a man approached the building and began pouring what appeared to be lighter fluid in front of the main entrance. They said he lit a small fire that was quickly put out by the federal officers.