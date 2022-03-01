Fire crews use jack to lift car off trapped victim in Atlanta

There is no update on the victim's condition at this time.

ATLANTA — A call about a pedestrian incident ended in fire crews working to extricate someone from under a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Fire Rescue said the incident happened around 10 a.m. The incident happened near 35 Collier Road NW.

Fire crews responded to a call about a pedestrian trapped under a vehicle. When emergency responders arrived to the scene, they used a jack to "lift and stabilize" the car, according to Atlanta Fire.

Grady Emergency Medical Services then worked to provide life-saving measures, initiating CPR on the victim. Atlanta Fire Rescue said the victim was in full cardiac arrest when first responders transported them to the hospital.

There is no update on the victim's condition at this time.