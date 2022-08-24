Firefighters working to douse flames at Walmart in Peachtree City

Peachtree City Fire and Police crews are asking the public to stay out of the area at this time.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Crews are working to douse flames at the Walmart in Peachtree City Wednesday evening.

Firefighters are responding to the Walmart at 2717 Highway 54. Smoke was seen billowing by nearby shopping plazas. As the crews were struggling with water pressure, Peachtree City authorities called Fayette and Peachtree City Water Department to help. Coweta Fire and Fayette Fire also came to assist.

Officials said three police officers took themselves to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. Crews are still working to put out the fire, authorities said.

Peachtree City Fire and police crews are asking the public to stay out of the area at this time.

All lanes of Highway 54 at Planterra Way and the Walmart entrance will be closed down due to the fire, according to Peachtree City Fire and Rescue. They are warning drivers to expect "extreme delays."

Drivers can detour eastbound into Peachtree City using Highway 54 to Macduff Parkway to Senoia Road to Highway 74, crews said. People can head westbound out of Peachtree City using Highway 74 to Senoia Road to Macduff to Highway 54 west.

As of 10:30 p.m., firefighters are still spraying water on the flames but the fire is not completely out, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

