Sky high: Henry County Sheriff's Office unveils first helicopter for its agency

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is taking its operations to the skies.

The agency unveiled its first-ever helicopter on Wednesday at Red Hawk Park in McDonough. Not only will the sheriff's office have access, but so will any law enforcement jurisdiction in the county.

The Bell OH-58A Kiowa chopper is being transferred from the Clayton County Police Department after its agency upgraded to a newer helicopter, according to a release from Henry County Sheriff.

"This is an absolute honor for us as we progress along at different levels of excellence in law enforcement, particularly from a safety perspective," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said.

A current memorandum that is being drafted will allow a captain and ranks above in any law enforcement jurisdiction to patrol their county from above, the statement included.

Quite the most remarkable, a helicopter of the one the agency is receiving costs anywhere from $3.5 million to $5 million, but the sheriff's office is being transferred the chopper for just $75,000.

"Henry County is the 8th fastest growing county in the nation. Unfortunately, with an increase of people comes an increase in crimes," Scandrett said. "It's extremely important that we advance in our ways of policing. This will help us collectively better, in this space of growth, in Henry County."