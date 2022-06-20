2 family members in metro Atlanta for baseball tournament die in car crash, 3 others hospitalized

The family was in town from Florida, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two members of a Florida family in metro Atlanta for a baseball tournament died in a car crash on Sunday, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said. An 11-year-old boy in the crash was also airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, while two other adults were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as 71-year-old Eric Nuzie and 66-year-old Karen Nuzie of Tallahassee, Florida.

The sheriff's office said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on Yellow Creek Road, outside Ball Ground, Georgia.

"The investigation shows a Ford F250 was traveling south on Yellow Creek Road when it left the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a tree causing extensive damage to the passenger side of the truck cab," a release from the sheriff's office said. "The front right passenger and the right rear passenger were killed on impact."

The 11-year-old boy was airlifted to Children's Hospital of Atlanta. Two more adults in the family were taken to North Fulton Hospital with serious injuries.