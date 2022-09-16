Rockdale County Sheriff wants to return this lost, folded American flag to its owner

The flag was found Wednesday near the intersection of Iris Drive and Sigman Road in Rockdale County.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is looking to return a lost folded American flag.

The flag was found Wednesday near the intersection of Iris Drive and Sigman Road. The sheriff's office believes it could've fallen out of someone's car while they were driving.

A folded American flag is a symbol of honor and remembrance. According to the National Flag Foundation, a formal flag folding takes place on various holidays or at a military funeral. Each fold has a special significance.

If you believe the flag is yours, the Rockdale Sheriff said to contact Honor Guard Commander Lee Thomas at Lee.Thomas@RockdaleCountyGA.gov.