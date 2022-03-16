Former police chief erects billboard in Atlanta aimed at recruiting police for Louisville

ATLANTA — A new billboard in downtown Atlanta is aiming to recruit police officers to another state.
Louisville (Kentucky) Police Chief Erika Shields — the former Atlanta Police chief — is calling for officers to join her force in her new town.
The billboard, which sits cradled between buildings nearby Atlanta City Hall, shows Shields with a wide grin standing in front of the Louisville skyline and a message that reads, "Join us in Louisville and Laterals Welcome."
Shields stepped down from her position in the capital of the Peach State in June of 2020 after three and a half years amid protests for Black Lives in Atlanta and across the nation. Her resignation came following the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot.
She later took over in Louisville, assuming the same role in January of 2021.
Louisville Metro Police Department posted a message on Twitter saying they would have recruiters in Atlanta next week looking for lateral officers or new for their classes this summer.
The department is offering an $8,000 hiring and a $3,000 relocation incentive for any new officers.