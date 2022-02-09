Former Georgia Southern star who fought for his life after hit-and-run back home with family

Anthony Williams was hit at an intersection on North Decatur Road several months ago.

DECATUR, Ga. — A former Georgia Southern football star who was the victim of a hit-and-run that left him on life support is now back home with his family.

Anthony Williams was hit at an intersection on North Decatur Road several months ago. The 41-year-old was severely injured and his family said there were tire marks on his legs when he arrived at the hospital after he was struck.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross spoke to Williams' sisters after the hit-and-run. They said the doctors didn't think he'd be able to recover because he had very little brain function, but they never gave up hope.

Williams' sisters canvassed the street where he was hit and they remained by his side at the hospital telling him that he could make it through this.

The search continues for the driver who left Williams to die in the street. His sisters said Williams is kind, caring, and compassionate, and that he deserves justice.